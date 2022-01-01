10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a Korean restaurant inside a shipping container and an underground takeout counter for massive Vietnamese banh mi. Plus, the same hospitality group behind some of the city's fanciest plant-based restaurants just opened up a spot for prix fixe.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in December.

After months of suspense, this new Vietnamese joint has finally opened its doors to Huron Square. The same family behind Avenue Road's alterations shop Dinh Tailor is serving deep fried banh tieu and braised beef banh mi with sides of broth for dunking.

Awai Hispitality Group, the folks behind Avelo and M!LK, have pivoted this Queen West space yet again. What used to be Away Kitchen became Pizzeria Du. Now it's turning into an Italian restaurant for plant-based prix fixe.

South Indian filtered coffee and Madras masala egg toast has landed in Little Italy. This vibrant spot has been serving their frothy kaapi, a blend of South Indian coffee beans and chicory root, since early December.

The folks behind Etobicoke's halal BBQ spot Chainsmoker have opened a spot for barbeque and Filipino eats. Menu items include BBQ brisket tacos and chicken inasal sammies.

Soft opening just a few days before Christmas is this new sandwich spot on Oakwood Avenue. The only things on the menu are a rotating and limited list of sandwiches like brisket and Korean BLT with corn bread and Corn Pops.

The list of food destinations at Northtown Way keep growing. New to the complex is this restaurant and fish market serving sushi-grade sashimi and fresh catches of the day.

This sibling-run kimchi business only launched this spring, but Mike Won and Su Jin Won have already expanded with a shipping container store. SuLee Dosirak is serving braised meats, banchan and, of course, kimchi out of Market 707.

Wexford has a new takeout spot pumping out Indian street eats. eaTO has been serving up boxes of chaat, kutchi dabeli and bada vada pavs on Lawrence East since its soft opening December 15.

Longtime Baldwin tenant Kon-nichi-wa has officially been replaced. This new concept, from the same folks behind Winding Road restaurant down the street, quietly opened in its place with a menu of Peking duck, dim sum and stir-fry.

The Caribbean chain that's been feeding TTC riders and patty lovers across the city since 1980 launched its newest shop on Weston Road with an extravaganza of $1 patties and cheap desserts at the beginning of December.