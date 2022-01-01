Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto include a Korean restaurant inside a shipping container and an underground takeout counter for massive Vietnamese banh mi. Plus, the same hospitality group behind some of the city's fanciest plant-based restaurants just opened up a spot for prix fixe. 

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in December.

Banh Haus

After months of suspense, this new Vietnamese joint has finally opened its doors to Huron Square. The same family behind Avenue Road's alterations shop Dinh Tailor is serving deep fried banh tieu and braised beef banh mi with sides of broth for dunking.

Osteria Du

Awai Hispitality Group, the folks behind Avelo and M!LK, have pivoted this Queen West space yet again. What used to be Away Kitchen became Pizzeria Du. Now it's turning into an Italian restaurant for plant-based prix fixe.

Madras Kaapi

South Indian filtered coffee and Madras masala egg toast has landed in Little Italy. This vibrant spot has been serving their frothy kaapi, a blend of South Indian coffee beans and chicory root, since early December.

Carne Cartel

The folks behind Etobicoke's halal BBQ spot Chainsmoker have opened a spot for barbeque and Filipino eats. Menu items include BBQ brisket tacos and chicken inasal sammies.

DAM Sandwiches

Soft opening just a few days before Christmas is this new sandwich spot on Oakwood Avenue. The only things on the menu are a rotating and limited list of sandwiches like brisket and Korean BLT with corn bread and Corn Pops.

The Fish Japanese Restaurant

The list of food destinations at Northtown Way keep growing. New to the complex is this restaurant and fish market serving sushi-grade sashimi and fresh catches of the day.

SuLee Dosirak

This sibling-run kimchi business only launched this spring, but Mike Won and Su Jin Won have already expanded with a shipping container store. SuLee Dosirak is serving braised meats, banchan and, of course, kimchi out of Market 707.

eaTO

Wexford has a new takeout spot pumping out Indian street eats. eaTO has been serving up boxes of chaat, kutchi dabeli and bada vada pavs on Lawrence East since its soft opening December 15.

Soya Mandarin Kitchen

Longtime Baldwin tenant Kon-nichi-wa has officially been replaced. This new concept, from the same folks behind Winding Road restaurant down the street, quietly opened in its place with a menu of Peking duck, dim sum and stir-fry.

Fahmee Bakery on Weston

The Caribbean chain that's been feeding TTC riders and patty lovers across the city since 1980 launched its newest shop on Weston Road with an extravaganza of $1 patties and cheap desserts at the beginning of December.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Madras Kaapi

Join the conversation Load comments

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Toronto restaurant has a $50 fee for people who vomit on NYE and servers are loving it

Food prices are going up in Canada and here's what experts predict for 2022

Ontario regulator warns bars not to stay open late on New Year's Eve or else

Tim Hortons reveals top 5 Ontario Timbit flavours and Timbiebs aren't on the list

Toronto's newest restaurant only has three items on its menu

People in Ontario embarrassed by the province's top selling alcohol during the pandemic

Toronto Chinese restaurant says video of worker scooping food from ground is misleading