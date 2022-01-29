Toronto restaurant known for its nachos permanently closes yet another location

An independent chain of Latin American restaurants has been closing locations left and right, and sadly they've announced they're closing yet another spot.

The Maiz empire closed both their Arepa Bar and Raza locations within the past year. Arepa Bar closed nine months ago, and Raza closed just six months ago.

The chain has announced they're now closing their Junction location at 2901 Dundas St. W. The restaurants are known for serving Latin American food like arepas and churros.

"These last two years have been very challenging for all the industry and we were not the exception," reads a post announcing the closure on Instagram.

"We have always been proud of our quality and standards and with the current labour shortage and organic local market being so affected we had to make this very difficult decision."

They'll now be focusing their efforts on their location at 3220 Yonge St., and Tacos Clandestina will be taking over the Junction space.

"They promised to serve the neighbourhood just as good as we did," the Instagram post reads.

"They will actually keep offering our line of beers and come up with a very nice concept, taking pride of their Mexican roots, traditions and respect for the ingredients used."

Maiz signed off the announcement saying to watch out for their line of beers in LCBOs and their salsa and tortilla chip line at local markets.