Founder of one of Ontario's original gourmet food trucks has died

The founder of one of the original food trucks that's been rolling in and around Toronto for years has sadly passed away.

Graeme Smith was the founder of Hamilton-based Gorilla Cheese, which has been around for over a decade after starting up in 2011.

Gorilla Cheese also briefly had a brick and mortar storefront on Ottawa St. Smith founded Gorilla Cheese after switching careeers from being a steel worker.

Sad to hear about the passing of Graeme Smith the owner of Gorilla Cheese. I loved his sandwiches and personality. He cared a lot about this city. RIP. #fuckcancer #gorillacheese #HamOnt — Vaxxed with a booster (@keepitcontained) January 6, 2022

There were always long lineups for their grilled cheese sandwiches, which included unusual ingredients like maple syrup, basil, pulled pork, corned beef and Doritos.

For the #HamOnt locals and @gorilla_cheese fans.



Graeme Smith has passed.



Rest in peace. Condolences to all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/gLhumuaw9G — 🅃 🄳🅄🄱 🄾🄽🅃🄰🅁🄸🄾 (@TDubOntario) January 6, 2022

Smith passed away on Jan. 5 after a lengthy battle with cancer over the past several years, which Grant Thomas confirmed in a Facebook post that's accumulated over 1,000 engagements and 260 comments.

#hamont losts a local legend today. Graeme Smith, founder and owner of Gorilla Cheese. He loved Hamilton and tried for a long time to support the community whenever he could. He was my oldest brother and I miss him so much. Please show him all the love he showed for the city. — Mr Smith (@alex_j_smith198) January 6, 2022

Many people commenting say they're "so sad" and "so sorry" to hear the news. One person even said Gorilla Cheese was the first food truck they ever tried.

@gorilla_cheese RIP Mr Smith thank you for filling our lives with delish gourmet grilled cheese ❤️ — Grant Thomas (@cdnspeedy) January 6, 2022

"He put up one hell of a fight," wrote one person who said they used to work with Smith years ago.

Truly sad news for #HamOnt food lovers, the food truck community he fostered, and all of his friends and family. Graeme Smith, the man behind Gorilla Cheese, has died. His partner Andi says he passed away yesterday following a cancer recurrence. — Carly Conway (@carlyconwayTV) January 6, 2022

Other people commented Smith was "lovely," "nice," "an amazing entrepreneur," "incredible, kind, charismatic," "a legend," "a true pioneer of the food truck movement" and "a groundbreaker."