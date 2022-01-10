Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flock toronto

One of the original locations of Toronto's rotisserie chicken chain has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto loves its rotisserie chicken so it comes as some surprise that one of the original locations of a local chicken chain has permanently closed.

Flock, a chain founded back in 2015 by Cory Vitello, has grown to multiple locations in the city over the years. Its second location ever was the one at 97 Harbord St. in Harbord Village.

Vitello transformed the location back in 2016 from what was then THR & Co., a short-lived spinoff from what used to be the neighbouring Harbord Room.

Over the years the Flock brand has expanded to now include four locations, all of which are currently open for takeout during the latest lockdown measures.

flock toronto

Flock on Harbord when it opens in 2016. Photo by Jesse Milns.

In a message posted to Instagram, Flock touted a soon-to-open location at 379 Harbord St. as well as upcoming locations planned for the Financial District and Niagara on the Lake.

Flock at 97 Harbord St. officially closed its doors at the beginning of the year.

Another Flock location, at 4841 Yonge St. also recently permanently closed its doors.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Outdoor patios at Toronto restaurants transforming into almost fully enclosed spaces

One of the original locations of Toronto's rotisserie chicken chain has permanently closed

Toronto restaurant that's been serving fish 'n chips since 1930 is permanently closing

Toronto dive bar Sneaky Dee's has transformed into a coffee shop

Toronto grocery stores are selling leftover holiday treats at ridiculously low prices

Toronto restaurants are completely shutting down and not even offering takeout

Founder of one of Ontario's original gourmet food trucks has died

Restaurant in Hamilton that violated lockdown rules files for bankruptcy