Posted 6 hours ago
birria catrina

Popular taco joint shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Posted 6 hours ago
A taco joint locally famous for their birria tacos has had a rough start to 2022 after their brand new location was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. 

Birria Catrina just opened their second location at the World Food Market at 335 Yonge St. on Dec. 18 and were shut down 11 days later after an inspection.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant was cited with seven infractions, two of them critical. 

birria catrina

The list of infractions detailed by DineSafe.

The restaurant remains closed until they've been reinspected and DineSafe police determine they're in compliance.

In the meantime, the original location or Birria Catrina in Kensington Market remains open.

