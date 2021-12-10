Ontario restaurant supportive of Chris Sky loses liquor licence after threatening inspectors

An Ontario restaurant lost its liquor licence after they were found openly not checking vaccine passports.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), immediately suspended the liquor licence of Zucchinis Cucina at 43 Kerr Street, Unit 5, in Oakville on Dec. 3, the AGCO said in a press release.

The Italian restaurant gets good reviews on Google with several people praising the staff and food but also the welcoming attitude.

"Good food and most importantly they don't discriminate against anyone," wrote one customer recently. The restaurant also posted to Instagram that they welcome everyone.

"Just want to remind you that we accept EVERY and ANYONE in our establishment. We are non discriminative in anyways (sex, age, gender, race, creed… etc) and respect our fellow Canadians. Thank you all for the support. This is not about being 'anti-vaxx' / 'pro-vaxx' but indeed about being a patriot and citizen of our country!" an Instagram post reads.

But the willingness to welcome everyone has got them in trouble with the AGCO who says the local municipal authorities inspected the restaurant several times in November.

The Halton Region Health Department inspectors carried out the first inspection and found staff members weren't requesting dine-in patrons' proof of vaccine and corresponding identification.

"Further, a person claiming to be a second owner directed threats and profanity against the inspectors and instructed them to leave," the AGCO said.

Under the Reopening Ontario Act, bars and restaurants are required to ask for proof of vaccination and identification.

On Nov. 26, Town of Oakville municipal enforcement services officers inspected the restaurant and saw a sign on the door, indicating that the restaurant welcomes patrons irrespective of their vaccination status. When these officers spoke with the general manager, he confirmed the establishment does not request dine-in patrons' proof of vaccination.

An AGCO compliance official then visited Zucchinis Cucina on Dec. 2, saw the same sign on the door welcoming all customers regardless of their vaccination status.

The official noted the sign was consistent with posts made to Zucchinis Cucina's social media channels. The official then spoke to staff members who confirmed that the restaurant does not ask customers dining inside to confirm full vaccination status.

The restaurant was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Deputy Registrar is also seeking to revoke the liquor licence of Zucchinis Cucina under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, S.O. 2019, c. 15, Sched. 22, as there are reasonable grounds to believe that the licence holder will not carry on business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty.

"The AGCO has zero tolerance for licensed establishments that are not doing their part to keep their customers and staff safe by following public health rules and Ontario's laws," said Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO, AGCO.

"With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a new variant in circulation, it is more important than ever for staff and owners to check and verify the vaccine status of their customers. We will continue to take action to ensure that the alcohol sector is operating in accordance with the law and with honesty and integrity."

Zucchinis Cucina is the second place to lose in liquor licence in recent weeks. A Toronto bar lost its licence after a fight broke out with inspectors.