Toronto restaurant known for its butter chicken has permanently closed

A Toronto Indian restaurant is letting go of their physical location in favour of a step towards the future of ecommerce for their brand.

Tich posted an announcement about their closure to their social media.

"At this time, we are announcing our official closing. It's been an incredible journey and we are ready and excited to move onto our next planned phase," reads the announcement.

"Do look out for announcements on what's next for Tich! But for now, it's time for us to take a much-deserved break, to indulge, and enjoy time with family and friends."

The restaurant was known for their classic dishes like chicken tikka masala, vindaloo, aloo gobi and butter chicken served alongside beer, wine and cocktails. Tich also once appeared on You Gotta Eat Here!

The decision to change course to focus on ecommerce was actually being seriously contemplated even before lockdowns forced the world to look at dining and shopping differently.

"It was just in the midst of our planning when COVID struck and things had to be put on hold with respect to the sale," Tich owner Karan Kalia tells blogTO. "The location has now been sold, but not the brand."

The last day in business for Tich was Nov. 13, and a new restaurant called Kosha Fine Indian Cuisine should be opening in its place in December.

"Our next phase is to concentrate on e-commerce and diversify into online platforms," says Kalia.

"We are also working on our online shop, Tich Shoppe, to be launched soon, which will showcase handmade, eco- friendly, recycled products."

Before that, they'll be taking a short break to relax and spend time with family and friends, and they're also hoping to travel though their plans are currently on hold as they're uncertain about it right now.