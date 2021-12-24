The top 5 new Chinese restaurants in Toronto

New Chinese restaurants in Toronto are bringing together innovation and tradition. We have so many great sources for Chinese food in this city already, but we can always use more places for dumplings, noodles, soups, snacks and rice dishes.

Here are some new Chinese restaurants in Toronto you need to try.

This Yorkville restaurant started out as a lockdown project, and highlights regional Chinese cuisine. Expect dishes like shrimp toast, noodles, fried rice, smacked cucumber salad and scallion ginger lobster.

Dip into some retro vibes at this North York restaurant that's supposed to have a vintage feel. Serving Sichuan hotpot with braised dishes, proteins like shrimp, tofu and sliced lamb are on the menu.

This new spot for dim sum and Cantonese food opened this past year near Yonge and Dundas. They've got all your go-to's, like lobster, sesame seed balls, steamed veggies, abalone, chicken, ribs, dumplings and sticky rice.

North York is now home to this Hong-Kong-style cafe serving piled-high brick toasts loaded with ground beef, cheese, rice, spaghetti and curry chicken. They also serve milk tea that has a component shaped like a teddy bear.

Chinatown added this steamed bun restaurant to its roster of restaurants this year, where you can also get items like jianbing (a sort of crepe) and noodles.