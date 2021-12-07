Donut chain is now baking the nostalgic muffins loved by Toronto kids in the 1980s

Though a certain nostalgic muffin brand disappeared from the Toronto food court scene, it's now back at a donut chain.

Looks like the next step for Mmmuffins in this city is appearing at Country Style locations.

Mmmuffins were popular in the 1980s and 1990s, known for their distinctive lowercase logo and big fluffy muffin tops.

Maybe gen z is onto something with all the 90s/00s nostalgia, for instance, there used to be mmmuffins kiosks everywhere — Joelle Kidd (@joelle_kidd) November 15, 2021

On Nov. 22, posts suddenly appeared on Country Style's social media advertising they would now be serving "premium" Mmmuffins. The posts advertise three new flavours: butterscotch pecan, cheddar cheese, and oatmeal cranberry date.

I just got an ad that Country Style now sells mmmuffins and I’m literally crying I thought I would never have a butterscotch pecan again I am so happy — Amelia (@Amelia_C_87) December 5, 2021

The posts also put out a call asking which flavour people were looking forward to trying. On Instagram, most people said they were into cheddar, one person saying oatmeal cran date sounded good, another person chiming in they should bring back their classic chocolate chip.

More people on Facebook are liking the butterscotch pecan, though there are votes for the oatmeal cran date and cheddar cheese as well. People on Twitter are also expressing their love for butterscotch peacan.

If she don’t know Mmmuffins she too young for you bro — JustJare (@JaredFoxx) November 29, 2021

At least the Mmmuffins that have been around since 1979 are still being served by a reputable Canadian brand: Country Style has been open since 1963.

There aren't a ton of Country Style locations clustered in downtown Toronto, more of them located in the outskirts of the city, but there are locations in the Manulife Centre, at Dupont and Spadina, and in Riverside.