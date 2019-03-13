Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mmmuffins toronto

The last Mmmuffins in Toronto is closing

The likes of Kernels and New York Fries survived the 2000s to remain in Toronto food courts today, but not all nostalgic chains have been so lucky.

Mmmuffins (the full name of which is Marvellous Mmmuffins) has a recognizable logo and a name that's fun to say, but that fun name along with their wide selection of freshly baked, top-heavy muffins couldn't save the chain from dwindling to just two Canadian locations

One of those is in Toronto, in the PATH near the entrance to King station in the Scotia Plaza food court. Though apparently the recipes are no longer the originals, you'll want to head there relatively soon if you want a taste of the 90s. 

Franchise operator MTY Group, which now owns Mmmuffins, may be planning to turn the store into another food concept when the franchise lease expires in the next couple years. However, Mmmuffins baked goods could become available at another franchise of theirs, like Country Style for example.

Mmmuffins was originally created by Michael and Lou Bregman, and first opened in the Eaton Centre in 1979.

