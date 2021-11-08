Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bakeries toronto

10 hidden bakeries in Toronto you'll only find if you know where to look

Some of Toronto's great bakeries are a bit hidden, so you'll only find them if you know where to look. They're worth the hunt, though, as the goodies sold at these secretive locations are top notch.

Here are hidden bakeries in Toronto for you to find.

Gaucho Pie Co.

Blink and you'll miss this place for Argentinian empanadas hidden on Westmoreland in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood. There are options like spicy pork and kimchi or jerk chicken, and you can get chimichurri dipping sauce to go on the side.

Forno Cultura MOCA

It's not just exhibits the MOCA art gallery on Sterling Rd. has to offer: you can also get brunch at location of Italian bakery Forno Cultura here. Feed your mind and your belly with a stop at this under-the-radar spot.

bakeries toronto

Grab a bite at the art gallery at Forno Cultura's MOCA location. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Sweet Hart Kitchen

Tucked just around the corner from Toronto Western Hospital near Dundas and Bathurst lies this bakery with an appropriate emphasis on healthy eating. However, that doesn't mean they don't have all the donuts and cake your heart desires.

Emily Rose Cafe

Palmerston Ave. in the Annex has quietly become home to this charming corner spot for mini bundt cakes and biscuits, and of course they have hot coffee and tea to go along with them.

SJCB x Robinson Bread

Peer around the corner at Brock and Queen and you'll spy this bakery that's semi-hidden inside a cafe. It's a great place to get loaves of sourdough bread as well as all kinds of other seasonal items like pastries.

bakeries toronto

Baking happens behind a glass wall inside a cafe at Robinson. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Jack and Lil's Commissary

Head down an alleyway in the St. Clair West neighbourhood to find this surprising little takeout window where you can get bread, muffins, and all kinds of other healthful and South-African-inspired eats.

Saving Mondays

This bakery hiding on Dupont in the Junction Triangle is not-so-secretly serving up some of the best cookies in town out of an old factory space.

Sweet Flour Bake Shop

You can pay a visit to this semi-hidden industrial-style bakery to pick up a commissioned treat, or some of the cookies and cupcakes they have available for walk-ins.

bakeries toronto

You might have to look to find it, but Sweet Flour has some delicious offerings. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Hollyhock Japanese Sweets

Musoshin Ramen in Roncesvalles Village doesn't just deal in noodle soup, they also secretly hide this baking project turning out Japanese baked goods like shokupan bread and cakes.

Harry and Heels

Dundas West pizzeria Fourth Man in the Fire is also home to this project that does classic, Krispy-Kreme-inspired, big and fluffy donuts. 

cbc

