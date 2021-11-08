10 hidden bakeries in Toronto you'll only find if you know where to look

Some of Toronto's great bakeries are a bit hidden, so you'll only find them if you know where to look. They're worth the hunt, though, as the goodies sold at these secretive locations are top notch.

Here are hidden bakeries in Toronto for you to find.

Blink and you'll miss this place for Argentinian empanadas hidden on Westmoreland in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood. There are options like spicy pork and kimchi or jerk chicken, and you can get chimichurri dipping sauce to go on the side.

It's not just exhibits the MOCA art gallery on Sterling Rd. has to offer: you can also get brunch at location of Italian bakery Forno Cultura here. Feed your mind and your belly with a stop at this under-the-radar spot.

Tucked just around the corner from Toronto Western Hospital near Dundas and Bathurst lies this bakery with an appropriate emphasis on healthy eating. However, that doesn't mean they don't have all the donuts and cake your heart desires.

Palmerston Ave. in the Annex has quietly become home to this charming corner spot for mini bundt cakes and biscuits, and of course they have hot coffee and tea to go along with them.

Peer around the corner at Brock and Queen and you'll spy this bakery that's semi-hidden inside a cafe. It's a great place to get loaves of sourdough bread as well as all kinds of other seasonal items like pastries.

Head down an alleyway in the St. Clair West neighbourhood to find this surprising little takeout window where you can get bread, muffins, and all kinds of other healthful and South-African-inspired eats.

This bakery hiding on Dupont in the Junction Triangle is not-so-secretly serving up some of the best cookies in town out of an old factory space.

You can pay a visit to this semi-hidden industrial-style bakery to pick up a commissioned treat, or some of the cookies and cupcakes they have available for walk-ins.

Musoshin Ramen in Roncesvalles Village doesn't just deal in noodle soup, they also secretly hide this baking project turning out Japanese baked goods like shokupan bread and cakes.

Dundas West pizzeria Fourth Man in the Fire is also home to this project that does classic, Krispy-Kreme-inspired, big and fluffy donuts.