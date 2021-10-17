Toronto's newest brewery is opening in the old location of a beloved pizza joint

Toronto is about to get a brand new brewery and tap room, one that will be taking over the old Big Slice location located at 1154 St. Clair Ave W on the corner of St. Clair and Westmount.

True History Brewing will be opening up their brand new brewery and tap room at that location, finally getting a place of their own after contracting out of Junction Craft Brewing for the past two years.

Currently, the plan is to open up the new space some time in Spring 2022. The new location will serve food alongside their range of beer offerings.

"Our taste in beer has definitely changed over the years, as most things do that we're interested in. We really wanted to lean into very traditional beers and the processes that go into making those," Co-Founder Adam Shier told blogTO.

Shier and his partner Matt Tompkins were inspired by beer drinking cultures such as that in Germany where the emphasis is placed on enjoying the moment.

As a result, the company is focusing on high-quality simpler beers such as pilsners and lagers over sours and IPAs where the beer will complement the moment, rather than be the main focus.

"We don't want there to be this large totemic idea behind what we're doing. It's more about dealing with what's in front of you and reckoning with that moment in time," Tompkins said.

"We don't really care about all the other noise, we really just want it to be a singular moment. Give you the beer and walk away so you resonate with that."