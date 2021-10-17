Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
true history brewing

Toronto's newest brewery is opening in the old location of a beloved pizza joint

Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is about to get a brand new brewery and tap room, one that will be taking over the old Big Slice location located at 1154 St. Clair Ave W on the corner of St. Clair and Westmount.

True History Brewing will be opening up their brand new brewery and tap room at that location, finally getting a place of their own after contracting out of Junction Craft Brewing for the past two years.

Currently, the plan is to open up the new space some time in Spring 2022. The new location will serve food alongside their range of beer offerings.

"Our taste in beer has definitely changed over the years, as most things do that we're interested in. We really wanted to lean into very traditional beers and the processes that go into making those," Co-Founder Adam Shier told blogTO.

Shier and his partner Matt Tompkins were inspired by beer drinking cultures such as that in Germany where the emphasis is placed on enjoying the moment.

As a result, the company is focusing on high-quality simpler beers such as pilsners and lagers over sours and IPAs where the beer will complement the moment, rather than be the main focus.

"We don't want there to be this large totemic idea behind what we're doing. It's more about dealing with what's in front of you and reckoning with that moment in time," Tompkins said.

"We don't really care about all the other noise, we really just want it to be a singular moment. Give you the beer and walk away so you resonate with that."

Lead photo by

True History Brewing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest brewery is opening in the old location of a beloved pizza joint

This Toronto bakery is so popular it's completely sold out for the rest of the year

Toronto bar is permanently closing but owner and landlord dispute reasons why

Toronto brunch restaurant that warned it was struggling to survive is permanently closing

People are travelling an hour from Toronto for these rainbow burgers

Popular Toronto bakery hidden inside a sports pub is expanding to a new location

Thai restaurant permanently closes after 8 years in Toronto and here's what's replacing it

Toronto just got self-serve 24 hour convenience stores with no employees