Iconic Toronto pizza restaurant that's been around for decades is moving

A Toronto pizza restaurant with a history that extends back to 1981 is moving locations, but they're not going too far.

Big Slice has been operating out of their current location at 1154 St. Clair Ave. W. since 1990. Their original location at Yonge and Gerrard opened in 1981, but closed down in 2016 due to development in the area.

The restaurant is known for red sauce favourites like pasta and of course pizza, as well as other comforts like calamari and wings.

The 1154 St. Clair Ave. W. location will be closing its doors around mid-May.

"The lease was up for renewal and we decided to move to a location designed to better service our customers," Big Slice's social media representative Daniela Gennuso tells blogTO.

The space is slated to become home to True History Brewing, which will be opening a taproom and brewery there at an unspecified future date.

Big Slice will be moving into 1226 St. Clair Ave. W. and should be opening there in early June.

"We are currently in the renovation stages and will be keeping all of our customers up to date," says Gennuso.

"We are very excited about this move and our new location."