Toronto lawn game bar that closed down is reopening in a massive new location

A Toronto bar that closed its doors in 2019 is now finally coming back, and it's going to be better than ever.

Track & Field closed at 860 College a couple years back after four years in business at that location, mainly citing concerns about construction and saying they were looking for a new space.

The basement bar was known as a destination for drinking while playing lawn games like bocce on faux turf indoor courts. They also hosted lots of events and live DJs.

The people behind Track & Field have also been running Bangarang for the past few years, which has a similar concept with old school games like cornhole available for drinkers to play.

They're now reopening Track & Field in a massive new two-floor location that still has all the best lawn games.

The main floor will have a 30-foot bar, a DJ booth, dance floor, lots of seating, a food pickup window and two bocce lanes (one for reservations, one for walk-ins). An upstairs area that can be reserved called "The Palms" will have free tabletop shuffleboard, party booth seating, and on weekends, a satellite bar.

Both floors will also have a free old school cottage game called Ringo that mainly consists of a simple ring on a string, but is apparently deceptively difficult.

Owners Nickie Minshall, Jesse Borg and Tasha Potter have redesigned the bar to be a little different from what it was before, with a softer feel including vintage furniture and decor, green and peach hues, and original artwork by Toronto designer Olga Klosowski.

"Just after we signed the lease on the perfect spot, the world shut down entirely," Minshall tells blogTO.

"It almost feels like Track & Field is re-opening at the perfect time. The city is coming back alive, people want to be out, everyone wants to see their friends and have fun. That's really what Track & Field was always about."

As for drinks, they'll have cocktails like Porch Crawlers and Negronis on tap, local craft beer from breweries like Burdock and Left Field, and cocktails you'll remember from the old Track & Field like The Old Kanye and Yolanda. They'll also now be doing bottle service.

Matt Basile of TV-famous catering company Fidel Gastro's has signed on as chef for a menu of fast snack-y items like his signature pad thai fries, as well as smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. You'll order on your phone using a QR code menu and pick up at the main floor window.

The new Track & Field will be opening just down the street from the old location at 582 College on Oct. 15.