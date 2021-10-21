Toronto restaurant is transforming into a Christmas-themed bar for the holidays

A Toronto restaurant is turning into a Christmas-themed bar this year, and it might not exactly be the stereotypical cozy peppermint experience you expect.

You might not associate the winter holidays with jetting off to a tropical destination, but Dutch-Indo restaurant Little Sister near King and Portland is putting a different spin on the season.

They're describing the tropical holiday bar as a Bali wonderland which will transform their upstairs bar and dining room.

Alongside their Dutch-Indonesian food, they'll be doing holiday cocktails with names like "Don't Get Scrooged Again," "Santa's Little Helper" and "Frosty the Barman." There will also be Indonesian-inspired eggnog and "tropical" mulled wine.

Servers will be wearing holiday outfits, and you're encouraged to wear your winter party best at Little Sister's wonderland.

The holiday bar will be around from late November until New Year's Eve, and reservations are encouraged.

Can't snag a reservation? Little Sister won't have a monopoly on Christmas-themed bars this holiday season. Miracle Toronto is also back for another year.