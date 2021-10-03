Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fried chicken festival toronto

Toronto is getting a fried chicken festival

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food and there's no better way to try the different types of fried chicken than at a food festival!

The annual Fried Chicken Fest is back in Toronto for its third year next weekend.

Fried chicken connoisseurs can gather at the Street Eats Market located at the Scarborough Town Centre to serve up some juicy fried chicken at this delicious festival.

The ultimate fried chicken war continues with various food trucks serving up some of their best chicken dishes including Nashville hot chicken, Bombay hot fried chicken and Korean fried chicken.

When you've had enough chicken there will also be food like fries, beignets, cheesecake on a stick, roasted corn and fresh fruit juices up for grabs.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to various food banks across the GTA.

Admission and parking for the festival are free.

There will be strict social distancing guidelines as well as enforced capacity limits.

The Fried Chicken Festival is happening from Oct. 9 through Oct. 10.

Lead photo by

Street Eats Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular gelateria closing Toronto location now that lease has ended

This woman left the restaurant industry behind to create one of Toronto's hottest bakeries

Toronto is getting a new food hall filled with pie sandwiches and tacos

Toronto is getting a fried chicken festival

24-year-old in Toronto launches revolutionary travelling African restaurant

Famous chai cafe from the UK opens first Toronto location

Toronto restaurant around for 37 years could get the axe for a towering rental building

Toronto restaurant mistakenly gets added to list of businesses against vaccine passports