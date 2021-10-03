Toronto is getting a fried chicken festival

Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food and there's no better way to try the different types of fried chicken than at a food festival!

The annual Fried Chicken Fest is back in Toronto for its third year next weekend.

Fried chicken connoisseurs can gather at the Street Eats Market located at the Scarborough Town Centre to serve up some juicy fried chicken at this delicious festival.

The ultimate fried chicken war continues with various food trucks serving up some of their best chicken dishes including Nashville hot chicken, Bombay hot fried chicken and Korean fried chicken.

When you've had enough chicken there will also be food like fries, beignets, cheesecake on a stick, roasted corn and fresh fruit juices up for grabs.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to various food banks across the GTA.

Admission and parking for the festival are free.

There will be strict social distancing guidelines as well as enforced capacity limits.

The Fried Chicken Festival is happening from Oct. 9 through Oct. 10.