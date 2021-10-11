Eat & Drink
hanabusa cafe toronto

Toronto's first restaurant for Japanese souffle pancakes has permanently closed

The restaurant that introduced many in Toronto to their first experience with Japanese souffle pancakes had closed their location in Kensington Market.

Hanabusa Cafe opened its Kensington Avenue restaurant back in 2018, the first in what became a bit of wave for places serving the light and jiggy Japanese variation of pancakes. 

Lineups on weekends were a common occurrence at the popular spot. They announced their closure near the end of September. 

In a post in Instagram, the restaurant thanked customers for the past few years but wrote "it's time to say goodbye. Don't forget us!"

It's unclear why Hanabusa Cafe closed so suddenly, although the lockdowns would not have done them any favours.

A Chicago location of the same brand appears to still be operational. 

Jesse Milns

