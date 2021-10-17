This Toronto bakery is so popular it's completely sold out for the rest of the year

Sometimes a business will be so popular it sells out for the day, however selling out for the rest of the year is completely next level.

That's the case for CeaseCake, a vegan bakery operating out of Scarborough that has completely sold out of products until the end of December.

The business first started only a year and a half ago and has quickly grown in popularity as wholesale and event orders continue to pour in. With a staff of only six people, CeaseCake manages to create 150-200 of their cakes every single day, and people simply can't get enough of them.

"People that never heard of CeaseCake and hear of it for the first time are always like wow there's no way such vegan desserts exist in Toronto," co-owner Andrew Muharib told blogTO.

"I tell people our vegan cheesecakes are better than any vegan or non vegan cheesecake you can buy."

Beyond just cheesecakes, they also make mini cakes, cookies, and a ton of customized options for flavours, fillings, toppings and dietary restrictions.

Currently, the CeaseCake team finds themselves renting a bakery at Eglinton and Warden though they're hoping that if the business continues to grow at the rate it has in the past year, they can open up a permanent storefront some time in 2022.

While it still may be a ways away, Muharib says he's already begun eyeing Kensington Market and Queen West as possible areas where a CeaseCake storefront could thrive.