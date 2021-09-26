Toronto woman's lockdown survival project permanently closing

A survival project that a Toronto woman started to keep herself afloat during lockdown is now permanently ending its run.

Two Hot Babes announced on social media that they'd soon be closing. The project was a pour over coffee bar that also sold baked goods like cookies, run out of Wenona Lodge.

"I originally set out to create a #CovidSurvivalProject, a steady job for myself to financially survive the pandemic," reads the closing announcement.

"My greatest hope, is that 2HB encourages people to DO THE THING. If you've been waiting to make a change, DO IT NOW. The pandemic has shown us that nothing is ever certain, but also that nothing is ever out of the question. Don't think you can do it? YOU CAN."

The coffee shop project was in business for 11 months, and will be shutting down next month.

"I'm really proud of what the shop became, but I'm also feeling the need for a slower pace and a more balanced workload," Two Hot Babes owner Nancer Silverman tells blogTO. "It feels like the right time to make a shift."

Wenona Lodge will continue to operate as they have been from 5 p.m. until late from Wednesday through Sunday, serving a full sit-down menu. Silverman isn't sure if something else will still be operating out of their space during the day.

"I'm excited to see where I end up next, and I imagine circumstances surrounding the pandemic will likely dictate a lot of that," says Silverman.

The last day in business for Two Hot Babes will be Oct. 10, with the shop closing for Thanksgiving Monday and then officially closing its doors on Oct. 12.