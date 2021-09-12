Thai restaurant known for its home-cooked dishes has permanently closed

A Thai restaurant that opened its doors in Little Italy last summer has officially shut down, and it's been replaced by a new sushi restaurant.

Bangkok-native Saknarin Ananithikul opened Siri Kitchen in July of 2020 after struggling to find his favourite dishes when he first moved to Canada.

The restaurant served up home-cooked Thai dishes using a combination of fresh local ingredients and imported spices from Thailand throughout its time in operation, but the establishment has sadly closed for good.

Though it's unclear when exactly the restaurant shut down permanently, Siri Kitchen has already been replaced by a brand new restaurant.

Cango Sushi, a Japanese restaurant serving fresh fish of all kinds, now occupies the building at 808 College St.