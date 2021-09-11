Toronto cafe known for its homemade cookies has permanently closed

A family-run restaurant and cafe in Toronto for all-day breakfast, jerk chicken and cookies tucked away in the Berkeley Castle has permanently closed its doors.

Mom and Pop's was slightly hidden, but those in the Esplanade area that were lucky enough to stumble upon it fell in love with the place.

In addition to breakfast, they also served sandwiches, ice cream and patties, and did specials like jerk chicken and a soup of the day.

It was run by an actual pair of partners who have been married for more than 22 years. The last day open for the cafe was Aug. 20, 2021.