toca trattoria toronto

A Michelin star chef is flying to Toronto from Italy for a one night dining experience

A Michelin star chef is flying from Italy to Toronto for a one-night-only dinner experience.

Next week, Michelin-starred Chef Oliver Glowing is cooking up a special five-course tasting menu at TOCA Trattoria in the financial district.

The traditionally-inspired Italian restaurant located inside The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto will be bringing authentic tastes from Rome to its diners.

The dinner experience will start with an intimate cocktail reception followed by a specially curated selected five-course menu, featuring hand-selected charcuterie and cheese, truffle, gnocchi, squab, and more.

Diners also have the option to add wine pairings to their meal, that are carefully selected by Master Sommelier, Élyse Lambert.

Tickets to the exclusive event are $190 with the optional wine pairing that can be added for $75.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable Experiences or by calling the restaurant.

The dinner experience is on Sept. 29.

The Ritz Carlton

