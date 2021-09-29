KFC's controversial Double Down sandwich is coming back to Canada

It's been 10 long years since KFC first introduced the Double Down sandwich in Canada, which is breadless and features two crispy chicken fillets as buns, and now the iconic sandwich is set to make its official return.

The fast food chain shared an ambiguous tweet advertising the sandwich's comeback Wednesday morning, and it featured a blurred photo of the item with the words "If you know you know."

Get early access to the sandwich a decade in the remaking. If you're in the know order this item now in restaurant, https://t.co/SdLTVphc5d or SkipTheDishes #IYKYK pic.twitter.com/D13OVAGiRS — KFC Canada (@kfc_canada) September 29, 2021

The Double Down—which includes bacon, cheese and sauce sandwiched between two pieces of fried chicken—is, depending on people's *ahem* palate, both loved and hated by Canadians.

Those who find the combination of ingredients drool-worthy have been asking for the sandwich to make its return for some time now, so many are rejoicing that it will once again be available at stores across Canada as of Oct. 4.

Dear @kfc_canada Please bring back the Double Down Thank you! — Shawn V (@ShawnV316) July 22, 2021

But for anyone who just can't wait that long, early access is available now online or through the KFC Canada app.

The sandwich is currently advertised online with the same vague messaging as KFC's tweet, though the item is described as the "iconic bunless sandwich featuring crispy bacon, Monterey jack cheese, and Finger-Lickin' Good sauce, all sandwiched between two hand-breaded, extra crispy chicken fillets."

Who knows, maybe the return of the Double Down will even give the iconic Popeyes sandwich a run for its money.