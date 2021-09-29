Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kfc double down

KFC's controversial Double Down sandwich is coming back to Canada

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been 10 long years since KFC first introduced the Double Down sandwich in Canada, which is breadless and features two crispy chicken fillets as buns, and now the iconic sandwich is set to make its official return. 

The fast food chain shared an ambiguous tweet advertising the sandwich's comeback Wednesday morning, and it featured a blurred photo of the item with the words "If you know you know." 

The Double Down—which includes bacon, cheese and sauce sandwiched between two pieces of fried chicken—is, depending on people's *ahem* palate, both loved and hated by Canadians. 

Those who find the combination of ingredients drool-worthy have been asking for the sandwich to make its return for some time now, so many are rejoicing that it will once again be available at stores across Canada as of Oct. 4.

But for anyone who just can't wait that long, early access is available now online or through the KFC Canada app.

The sandwich is currently advertised online with the same vague messaging as KFC's tweet, though the item is described as the "iconic bunless sandwich featuring crispy bacon, Monterey jack cheese, and Finger-Lickin' Good sauce, all sandwiched between two hand-breaded, extra crispy chicken fillets."

Who knows, maybe the return of the Double Down will even give the iconic Popeyes sandwich a run for its money.

Lead photo by

KFC Canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Beloved Toronto taco joint under fire for alleged anti-vax passport stance

KFC's controversial Double Down sandwich is coming back to Canada

Ontario restaurant to crack down on enforcement after hosting prominent anti-vaxxer

Toronto PATH businesses fret as hybrid office work threatens their existence

McDonald's tried to make a joke about Zellers but all Canadians want is McPizza

Chinese restaurant that was a huge hit during lockdown opening first Toronto location

Proceeds from donut sales in Toronto will support residential school survivors

Top draft pick of Toronto Raptors surprises staff at local restaurant