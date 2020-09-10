Popeyes' famous fried chicken sandwich is finally coming to Toronto

Fried chicken lovers have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Popeyes' beloved fried chicken sandwich for countless months now, and, fortunately, it's finally set to launch in Toronto and the rest of Canada next week.

The wildly popular sandwich has been a major success in the U.S. since it was first introduced in 2019 — even giving Chick-Fil-A a run for its money and selling out across the country — and now it's set to launch Canada-wide on Monday, Sept. 14.

So. Anything new with you? pic.twitter.com/4oUXAQ0CeF — Popeyes Canada (@PopeyesCA) September 7, 2020

Ahead of its Canadian release, Popeyes locations in Alberta and Southern Ontario have been piloting the sandwich over the past few months.

The pilot program has been a success, according to the company, and soon it'll be available on menus in 230 restaurant locations across the country.

"We couldn't be more excited to share our Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with our Canadian guests," said Rob Manuel, general manager of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Canada, in a statement.

"There is no better time than now to provide people with a bit of good news, and we're thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow our business and our fanbase here in Canada."

The Popeyes chicken sandwich may be so popular that it has literally been blamed for disturbing the peace in small towns across the U.S., but its ingredients are simple.

The sandwich is made up of all white meat chicken breast which has been marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings for at least 12 hours, and then it's battered and breaded in a buttermilk coating by hand before being slow-cooked using a proprietary frying process.

The chicken is then served on a toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles and classic or spicy mayonnaise.

Popeyes has been using the same fried chicken recipe for nearly 50 years, and it has yet to disappoint.

"With more than three years of research, taste panels and market-tests invested in the development of our Chicken Sandwich we're confident that Canadians will make it a favourite menu item and embrace it as their own," said Manuel.

Popeyes locations in Toronto and throughout the country will have physical distancing stickers both inside and outside to control crowding when the new sandwich launches, and it will also be available for purchase through food delivery apps.