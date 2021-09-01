Global chain known for Indian fusion opening first Canadian location in Mississauga

A global chain for Indian cuisine is opening their very first Canadian location near Toronto next month.

Farzi Cafe has 19 locations including ones in India, Dubai, and in London in the UK.

It was founded by MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra who's earned the nickname "Prince of Indian Cuisine." He's also behind Massive Restaurants, which operates multiple award-winning restaurants (one of which is Michelin-recognized Farzi).

The menu combines modern fusion and traditional Ayurvedic influences, and uses gastronomy to create illusions that aim to bring a modern, sophisticated perspective.

Think dry ice, pebble-like spheres and table theatrics, with dishes like paneer popcorn and wagyu kebabs.

Most Farzi Cafe menus around the world mostly consist of tapas-like small plates as well as items like kebabs and larger mains. More fusion items like pizza, risotto, tacos and bao are on some menus.

Kalra tells blogTO that the Toronto menu is being finalized now, and promises it will be "wallet-friendly and high quality."

The London location does a three-course Sunday brunch with bottomless drinks, fermented rice pancakes and masala omelettes, and also has a vegan menu.

Canada's first location should be opening up on Oct. 2 at Food District at Square One in Mississauga, and will be over 4,000 square feet.

Farzi Cafe has plans to expand across the US and Canada, with the next Canadian location planned to open in downtown Vancouver.