This is what's replacing Vesuvio restaurant in Toronto

Toronto pizzeria Vesuvio announced in April of last year they'd be closing their doors after 63 years. The pizza joint was so popular that after announcing the closure, long lineups appeared to get one more taste of their signature pie.

Now, the former space of the beloved pizzeria will soon be occupied by Noctua Bread, which started as a micro-bakery.

Noctura Bread posted on Instagram that they're "extremely honoured to be taking over the location of Vesuvio's Pizzeria at 3014 Dundas Steet West... we have big shoes to fill, but are both humbles and excited by this very special opportunity."

The bakery makes an assortment of delicate sweet and savoury pastries. Some items include the classic butter croissants($3.25), chocolate babka ($16.50) and a morning bun ($4.00) which is essentially a croissant rolled in sugar, cinnamon, cardamom and citrus zest.

Online pre-orders are now available until August 27 at 12 p.m. and pick up will be on Saturday, August 28.

A grand opening event is in the works, so stay tuned!