epoch toronto

Swanky patio in Toronto has closed but something new is about to open in its place

The Ritz-Carlton might be considered one of the swankiest hotels in Toronto but its popular patio, the DEQ Terrace & Lounge is no longer.

In its place, the hotel is planning what they promise is a new and improved patio experience called EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

Described as a "re-imagined British Gastrobar," EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace will be opening its doors on September 1, just before the start of this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The restaurant will feature farm-to-table ingredients, organic produce and a revolving menu with a seasonal emphasis.

Their cocktails will be created with organic ingredients from across Ontario.

The patio will come with nearly 100 seats with a view of Simcoe Park along with a wood-fired stone oven.

Lunch and dinner reservations can be made as of Monday August 16.

