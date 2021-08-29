Toronto restaurant is selling so many hot dogs its opening new locations all over the place

If there's two things Toronto loves it's good food and popular trends. That's why it should be no surprise that Chung Chun Rice Dog is quickly becoming one of the city's most popular international chains as it continues to rapidly expand across the city and Canada.

After opening its first Canadian location near Yonge and Finch in October of 2019, Chung Chun has taken the city by storm with nine Toronto locations as well as several more across the GTA and even a few in Quebec, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Going rack back to where they started, the newest Chung Chun location is also located in North York, this time near Yonge and Sheppard at 5 Spring Garden Ave, not too far from their original 11 Byng Ave location.

The chain's success comes from a combination of fusion cuisine alongside easy to eat streetfood.

With many people hesitant to partake in indoor dining, having something they can pick up and consume while walking down the road or relaxing in the park is a perfect scenario for this sunny summer many people are choosing to spend outdoors.

"The Hot dog is a food we can eat conveniently without having to pay heavy money," Chung Chun CEO Sion Lee told blogTO.

"Getting out of the classic, we tried to invent the way people can interact with the hot dog more creatively with new taste."

Similar to a corn dog, Chung Chun's menu includes their regular fried rice dog as well as a variety of flavours including ones filled with cheddar or mozarella cheese as well as the popular ramen chips and fried potato hot dogs.

Chung Chun's plans to continue expanding their locations, wanting customers to never have to wait more than ten minutes for their rice dog.

With Toronto's eclectic dining scene, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that this Korean street food style has been such an immediate hit.

In under two years it's gone from first beginnings to being scattered across the city with new locations opening up every month.