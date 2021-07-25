Eat & Drink
fuzen toronto

Toronto restaurant pleads with vandals to stop breaking their windows

It's been a rough year and a half for restaurants, but it's gotten even tougher for at least one place in Toronto who has repeatedly found themselves as the victim of window-smashing vandals.

Fuzen, a sushi restaurant near St. Lawrence Market, recently posted a number of signs begging that vandals stop breaking their windows.

The pleading message makes mention of the restaurant struggling, and begs that whoever is responsible stops or else security footage will be handed over to the police.

When contacted, Toronto Police Services informed blogTO that no police report had been filed by Fuzen as of July 23.

An employee of the restaurant who asked not to be named stated that the window smashing has now happened twice. 

Having been at their current location for over a decade, Fuzen has long been a popular spot for locals looking for some quality sushi at a good price.

One can only hope this recent string of attacks against them ends, and the Fuzen team can go back to safely serving their customers.

