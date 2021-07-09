Toronto pub that was a student favourite has permanently closed

Another pub has permanently closed in Toronto, this one a popular student hangout with pool and a patio.

Einstein Pub gained a reputation with students on the adjacent U of T campus over the many years it was open.

The place was also known for serving reasonably priced, casual grub like burgers and wings accompanied by draft beer, and had a sunny patio out front in the summers plus free pool.

Not only did students love it, the chill spot close to a central intersection at Spadina and College was well loved by those in the nearby Chinatown area, as well as people attending or playing shows at music venues in the area like El Mocambo, Grossman's and (before it closed) Silver Dollar.

Their last post on social media dated Mar. 24, 2020, says the bar is "closed in the best interest of everyone's health and safety" and that they were planning to "reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."

It appears to have closed sometime in 2020 and is definitely gone for good, according to the director of Braemar College which shares the pub's address at 229 College. Toose Art Supplies is also still at the same address.