Toronto's Harry Potter themed bar is closed and up for sale

Toronto's Harry Potter bar is currently listed as up for sale and the bar is closed, unfortunately for Muggles who loved getting a taste of magic.

The Lockhart was located at 1479 Dundas St. W., and had another location in Montreal.

It was known for serving "potions and elixirs" with sci-fi and fantasy themes (including some set ablaze before serving) in an environment with lots of brick, neon and references galore.

When it first opened in 2015, there were long lineups to get in and the bar received attention from publications like Time and Conde Nast.

The last social media posts from both locations are from March 2020, and Lockhart confirmed with blogTO in November 2020 that neither location was open at that time. The website for Lockhart in Toronto has expired.

The property is now listed as for sale for $49,000. All chattels and fixtures are included in the price, the space has a full kitchen, and it's licensed for a capacity of 35 people.

The Lockhart could not be reached for comment.