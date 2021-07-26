Moscow Tea Room is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto is getting a Russian tea room meant to evoke old world glamour and serve high-end dishes like caviar.

Moscow Tea Room is opening up in Yorkville where equally opulent but gluten-free spot Sorelle and Co. used to be.

The restaurant has its origins in Ottawa where there's a location at Byward Market that's apparently hosted various politicians and ambassadors.

Caviar, champagne, vodka and tea are all on offer in the classic style of a Russian tea room, and they also serve charcuterie, seafood platters and pierogies.

The Ottawa location also carries $700 Ace of Spade bottles of champagne, so the Toronto spot should become a destination for balling out.

The style of the space takes after the original Russian Tea Room in New York with lots of red velvet, banquettes and sparkling chandeliers.

The NYC Russian Tea Room has been around for nearly a century, founded by members of the Russian Imperial Ballet in 1927.

It can be seen in movies like Tootsie starring Dustin Hoffman, and Madonna worked the coat check before her big break.