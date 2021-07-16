Eat & Drink
mandarin buffet

Mandarin announces reopening of the AYCE buffet at its restaurants in Ontario

Buffets are allowed to resume in Toronto, and though not every place that offers them is starting up the service again, local favourite Mandarin has just announced they'll soon begin doing their buffet on weekends.

They'll be doing dine-in service at Hamilton, Brampton and Marham East locations starting July 19, with their "Mandarin Small Eats" concept from Monday to Thursday, and buffet service resuming from Friday to Sunday and on holidays.

While the Mandarin Small Eats concept allows you to sample from 70 items priced from $1.99 to $5.99, it's just not the same as gorging on the all-you-can-eat experience of 150 items available from their steamy buffet tables for $34.99.

Other Mandarin locations will continue to operate on a takeout and delivery basis only, phasing into reopening with Small Eats and the buffet gradually over the next few weeks.

"Build me a tower of Chicken Balls and let that sweet and sour sauce flow, Squad," one commenter responded to the announcement on social media.

"I think we'll wait a bit longer to enjoy any buffets and reminisce about the many Mandarin meals we've savoured over the years," wrote another. "Glad your iconic business has stayed afloat through the pandemic."

Others are happy as they've been craving the Mandarin buffet experience, and one person was just wondering if they would have crab legs (and I don't blame them).

They'll be operating at a reduced capacity and will have directional signage for traffic flow to help with social distancing. Extended sneezeguards have been installed at buffet tables, buffet utensils are now changed more frequently, and laminted menus are sanitized after each use.

You'll be expected to wear a mask except while eating or drinking, complete a screening including a temperature check upon entry and provide your info for contact tracing.

