Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
mandarin restaurant

Mandarin restaurants are reopening in Ontario but without the usual buffet

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Though it might be without their signature buffet, Mandarin has announced they're finally reopening.

The restaurant released an announcement saying they'd be reopening their Brampton location in a small plates format, with each plate delivered directly to your table.

"On August 17 we will launch Mandarin Small Eats at our Brampton location (Hwy #410/South of Steeles)," reads the announcement, signed by James Chiu, President of Mandarin Restaurants. "Our other restaurant locations will also re-open with Mandarin Small Eats dine-in over the next few weeks."

The menu will consist of about 70 Mandarin classics in small plates format priced from $1.99 to $4.99. There will be single-use menus and numerous other strict COVID-19 precautions in place. Though they'll be reopening for dine-in, Mandarin will continue to do takeout and delivery.

Lead photo by


Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Mandarin restaurants are reopening in Ontario but without the usual buffet

Toronto is doing DineSafe inspections again and they just closed down a restaurant

Bar known for its DJ nights closes after 10 years in Toronto

Toronto warns 550 people exposed to COVID-19 at Brass Rail strip club

Toronto's favourite brunch spot is still not ready to reopen for Stage 3

Award-winning Toronto restaurant helmed by Michelin star chefs has closed

Taco Beach is Toronto's hottest new patio pop-up

Toronto bar says it's permanently closing after 74 years