Mandarin restaurants are reopening in Ontario but without the usual buffet
Though it might be without their signature buffet, Mandarin has announced they're finally reopening.
The restaurant released an announcement saying they'd be reopening their Brampton location in a small plates format, with each plate delivered directly to your table.
"On August 17 we will launch Mandarin Small Eats at our Brampton location (Hwy #410/South of Steeles)," reads the announcement, signed by James Chiu, President of Mandarin Restaurants. "Our other restaurant locations will also re-open with Mandarin Small Eats dine-in over the next few weeks."
The menu will consist of about 70 Mandarin classics in small plates format priced from $1.99 to $4.99. There will be single-use menus and numerous other strict COVID-19 precautions in place. Though they'll be reopening for dine-in, Mandarin will continue to do takeout and delivery.
