10 cute restaurant patios in Toronto if you're not ready for outdoor dining

Indoor dining is opening back up in Ontario, much to the relief of hard-hit restaurant owners who have been scrambling to stay in business for the last year and a half. However, despite restrictions being lifted, many of us may (naturally) be feeling a little wary of jumping right back into life as we knew it.

If you’re feeling apprehensive about dining indoors, but are keen to go out(side) for dinner, here are some absolutely adorable patios that are perfect for a picturesque night on the town.

The charming backyard patio at The Gaslight is bordered by tall, dark-wood fencing that gives the illusion of being inside. Craft beer and cocktails are sure to taste great under the sky on this Bloordale patio.

This covered patio boasts delightful lighting and a minimalist, rustic-white design. No matter what colour you wear to this chic spot, you'll match with the vibe and your photos are sure to look divine.

Indonesian-Dutch cuisine is on the menu at this King West newcomer, and you can enjoy it with a splash of colour on the backdrop of the cushy green seating lining the patio.

If you love a side of stunning artwork with your meal, look no further than La Chingada's cozy, romantic patio. Accented with a large, colourful mural, this is the perfect setting for a memorable time.

Colour and charm are served up for free on this St. Clair West patio dotted with delightful, vibrant umbrellas. Order up some Portuguese cuisine and take a seat at one of their stylish wooden picnic tables.

A breezy patio with yellow accented umbrellas and bordered by a light pink wall await you at this blissful Queen East spot in the Beaches neighbourhood. It's the perfect place to drink in the atmosphere as you take a break from a picturesque walk through the neighbourhood.

Looking for a patio that feels like a tropical vacation? Look no further than Azhar's curb lane patio serving up the beachiest of vibes on Ossington. Replete with tropical umbrellas and bright green tables, it's a treat for all five senses.

Perhaps the quirkiest patio on this list, this Little India restaurant boasts a curb lane patio that feels like you're sitting in an eclectic outdoor living room. Get ready to be wowed by hanging faux-windows and antique-looking dressers while you choose from their Asian-inpsired menu.

Bar Reyna's iconic Yorkville patio decor will be instantly recognizeable in the background of any snaps you take of a night out on the town. The potted plants, high, wooden fencing and delicate white mural create an atmosphere you'll be happy you left home for.

Secluded and sophisticated, this backyard patio off of Queen Street West offers a secret-garden feel to your outdoor dining adventure. Woven chairs and adorable two-top tables complete the elegant bistro-vibe.