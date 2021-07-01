Toronto bar with hidden back patio has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
A hidden, covered back patio at a Toronto restaurant and bar has permanently closed before the summer season could start for them.

The John 3 just opened in the summer of 2019, meaning it only had one magical normal season on its back patio before COVID would hit next spring.

The patio had a tree with a face carved into it, a TV often playing music videos, and a retractable roof. They served a pub menu of meat and vegan dishes accompanied by an impressive range of craft beers.

Owner Eric Jordan alleges to blogTO that the "landlord was not okay with the government rent" and the "government was taking too long to send relief money."

He's "not sure where the new spot will be yet" but is "actively searching.

Fareen Karim

