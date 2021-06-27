Toronto's secret new ice cream shop is hidden inside a Chinese restaurant

A Chinese restaurant is the latest hidden place in Toronto to buy ice cream from a secret company.

Tripleyum was launched by full-time web developer and single mom Sharon Chan about two months ago as a side hustle.

"Growing up, my parents had always had a restaurant business, so my passion for creating yummy things definitely stems from them," Chan tells blogTO.

She used to take orders via Instagram DM, but now people can order ice cream in flavours like strawberry Nutella, coconut lime, matcha pistachio and roasted pineapple through an online form for $12 a pint.

The ice creams are custard-based, made with eggs, milk, sugar and cream in small batches.

You can preoder for the following weekend and pick up in the Bur Oak area in Markham, or $5 delivery is available for orders of $24 or more in the Markham/Stouffville/Richmond Hill area.

"So far every week we've been selling out," says Chan.

One of their customers turned out to be the owner of Chinese restaurant Chef 88, and she approached Chan about collaborating to sell her ice cream out of the same freezer as their frozen dim sum.

"She also believes in supporting small local businesses," says Chan. "Of course we jumped on that opportunity. Part of our growth strategy is to partner with local restaurants in the GTA."

Watch out for this ice cream brand to possibly partner with other spots as well, and for the limited quantity special edition flavours they drop from time to time like chocolate cherry Merlot.