Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
glow toronto

Toronto restaurant founded by famous caterer has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another Toronto restaurant has permanently closed, this one from a famous caterer and the CEO of Pickle Barrel.

With CEO Peter Higley at its head, Pickle Barrel operates locations across Toronto and Ontario, and also had one downtown until the pandemic shuttered it recently.

They also operated Glow Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and had a 50 per cent interest in Rose Reisman Catering, a health-focused company run by a nutritionist.

Glow also had a focus on healthy eating, but still served stick-to-your-ribs dishes like mac n' cheese and steak. It was located at the Shops at Don Mills.

Reisman confirmed with blogTO that Glow closed right after Christmas 2019.

Higley tells blogTO the other venture he's involved in, Recipe Unlimited "wanted to move in a new, trendy food direction" and that more details about a new concept will be announced in the summer.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's how restrictions are easing for bar and restaurant dining in Ontario's Step 2

Toronto restaurant founded by famous caterer has permanently closed

Famous Taiwanese bakery opening new Toronto location and giving out free croissants

Toronto cafe inspired by Central Perk on Friends is for sale

Doug Ford's daughter is opening a cookie shop in Toronto next month

LCBO pulls vodka brand linked to Joseph Stalin after uproar

Israeli company known for its gelato capsules opens first Toronto location

Toronto restaurant known for its chicken shawarma permanently shuts down