Toronto restaurant founded by famous caterer has permanently closed

Another Toronto restaurant has permanently closed, this one from a famous caterer and the CEO of Pickle Barrel.

With CEO Peter Higley at its head, Pickle Barrel operates locations across Toronto and Ontario, and also had one downtown until the pandemic shuttered it recently.

They also operated Glow Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and had a 50 per cent interest in Rose Reisman Catering, a health-focused company run by a nutritionist.

Glow also had a focus on healthy eating, but still served stick-to-your-ribs dishes like mac n' cheese and steak. It was located at the Shops at Don Mills.

Reisman confirmed with blogTO that Glow closed right after Christmas 2019.

Higley tells blogTO the other venture he's involved in, Recipe Unlimited "wanted to move in a new, trendy food direction" and that more details about a new concept will be announced in the summer.