Toronto's only downtown Pickle Barrel restaurant just permanently closed

Toronto's downtown Pickle Barrel has closed for good.

A post was made to Toronto Facebook group Food and Wine Industry Navigator that shows the assets of the restaurant being sold off in an album of over 50 photos.

Commenters on Facebook instantly recognized the restaurant as the Pickle Barrel at Yonge & Dundas. Many remarked on the sad situation, talking about memories spanning back over a decade and saying how beautiful the kitchen was.

The photos show a massive industrial kitchen full of equipment, furniture, and other items like beer taps and coffee makers.

Pickle Barrel confirmed to blogTO that the Yonge and Dundas location has closed, while the original poster of the photos did not respond to a request for comment.

Around since 1971, the restaurant chain is known for its lengthy menu and kitschy decor.

Pickle Barrel at Yonge & Dundas is liquidating its chattels.



Legit have no idea what fills a restaurant space that giant, at the current rents.#Toronto #ToRE — Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) October 29, 2020

Luckily, you can still order delivery from Pickle Barrel in the GTA and surrounding areas.