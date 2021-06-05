Toronto's newest outrageous cookies weigh half a pound each

Sometimes you just need to treat yourself to a cookie. Sometimes, that cookie needs to be half a pound in size.

Heirloom Toronto, best known for their cheesecake-on-a-stick has a brand new creation that may be their most decadent yet. The half-pound treat, appropriately named the cheat day cookie has become an instant hit.

Available stuffing options include the original cheesecake as well as nutella, red velvet, Oreo birthday cake, and s'mores. Shockingly, each cookie costs only five or six dollars.

"Our motto is 'today is cheat day' so all of our desserts are meant to be a cheat day dessert when you don't care about calories," said Ami DiPasquale, Chef and Co-owner of Heirloom Toronto told blogTO.

"We were looking for something that is big, memorable, unique, one of a kind."

The company used to operate primarily out of food trucks, but because of the pandemic they've converted their commercial kitchen in South Etobicoke into a curbside pickup location. This has allowed them to expand their menu to include all sorts of fun experiments.

While the cheesecake-on-a-stick is still the most popular menu item, these half-pound cookies have been quickly climbing up the ranks, with other cookie products such as the cookie pie not far behind.

After what has been a stressful year, it feels like everyone deserves to be rewarded with a cookie for getting through all the mayhem.