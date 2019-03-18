Toronto is getting another cheesecake on a stick pop-up

Toronto's favourite cheesecake on a stick company, Heirloom, is going to host another pop-up soon, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever.

From March 28 to April 7, decadent, overloaded cheesecake slices on stick will be sold inside Pokito at 420 Queen Street W. It'll be the last before their brand-new food truck is slated to hit the streets in May.

Apparently the truck will not only be serving cheesecake, but also cheesecake ice cream.

They'll be testing out a couple new flavours for the limited-time event like caramel macchiato, peanut butter Cookie Monster and pecan cookie butter, but they'll still have their famous dipped classics on hand like s'mores, chocolate hazelnut crunch and their "Golden Ticket" with sponge toffee and salted caramel.

The menu for this pop-up is planned to be much more extensive than it has been in the past. They used the Pokito space to host a pop-up previously last year, and also teamed up with Fugo Desserts to host a pop-up in their space in October 2017.