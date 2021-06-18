Famous Jamaican patties spot opening new Toronto location and you can get them for just $1

Fahmee Bakery is opening a new location and celebrating with $1 patties for an entire weekend.

The opening of the new location marks their triumphant return to Lansdowne after having to leave a location near Bloor in November 2020.

The bakery might be most famous for providing patties to Warden, Islington and Bathurst TTC subway stations, which locals swear by. They also provide patties to Allwyn's and Roywoods.

They're moving into the space where Albany Pizza used to be right next to No Frills at 222 Lansdowne, with an opening date of June 25.

Faiz Abdella of Fahmee took a break for a couple weeks after shutting down the other Lansdowne location, and from there spent every day hunting for a new spot in the area but found "nothing was really meshing."

One day he decided to check out the mom-and-pop pizza shop that he didn't really pay attention to but had always been in his subconscious, approaching the boss at the counter to make an old school deal.

Listed for $119, the Albany Pizza owner ended up letting the shop go for $95,ooo, even though he said the place had been his baby since 2005.

Abdella had to go through weeks of negotiating, and renegotiating a lease with Loblaws, but ended up with an eight-year lease on the space.

There were also delays with renovations due to COVID, but Abdella hired a one-man team to update the space. He'll be able to bring back old staff to work at the new spot.

His plan for the location is to bring Fahmee's food into the current era a little more with assembly-line-style customization options similar to what you'd see at a shawarma or burrito spot.

The $1 patties will be available all opening weekend, on June 25, 26 and 27.