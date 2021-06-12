Eat & Drink
Melissa Embury
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fruitful market toronto

Toronto's secret donut shop overwhelmed after donating to residential school survivors

Eat & Drink
Melissa Embury
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The disturbing announcement last month that 215 Indigenous children's remains had been found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School left the nation reeling.

Fruitful Market, the organic shop and kitchen in Leslieville that started making donuts during the pandemic, heard the news of the mass grave and immediately wanted to do something to help.

During the news coverage, owner Yannis Banks noticed multiple mentions that if anyone affected in the Indigenous community needed mental health support, they could call the crisis line run by the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

"With the gravity of that discovery, we wanted to do something that spread love and human connection while also raising money for the society," Banks said.

On Monday Fruitful Market's pre-orders for donuts were open and by Wednesday the shop had received a huge outpouring of orders.

"We were amazed by the amount of support. We were worried we couldn’t make that many donuts," Banks said.

People from all over the city were moved to give and the staff ended up making around 500 donuts and raising a total of $1,993 for the charity. 

Lead photo by

Yannis Banks

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto neighbourhood bar with charming patio has closed down permanently

This is what patios in Toronto looked like on the first day of reopening after lockdown

How this chef became Toronto's butter chicken king

Toronto woman realizes life-long dream opening rock-n-roll-themed cafe

Toronto's secret donut shop overwhelmed after donating to residential school survivors

5 Thai ice cream rolls you need to try in Toronto this summer

Toronto restaurant devastated after someone stole its tables just before patio reopening

10 rooftop patios now open in Toronto during Step 1