central cafe toronto

Toronto cafe inspired by Central Perk on Friends is for sale

After 10 seasons of the show Friends, a long-awaited Reunion special and Toronto's cafe inspired by Central Perk on Friends its seems like this may be the one where we say goodbye. 

The Central Cafe located at 52 Bathurst St. inspired by Friends is for sale. The cafe initially closed down last March when the city first went into lockdown.

The listing is 2111 sqft located in a fast-paced growing pocket facing East and South with floor-to-ceiling windows. The space is of course, cafe-style and licenced to sell coffee, sandwiches and dessert. 

There is plenty of walk-by traffic and nearby an abundance of Toronto offices and condos. The coffee shop is listed for under $300,000. 

"Rent is currently subsidized by the Pandemic Relief Fund allowing you time to make changes and get ready for the revitalization of Toronto," reads the listing.  

As Toronto enters the next stages of reopening, the possibilities for this space are endless.  

Who knows, maybe the new owners will stick with the Friends Central Perk theme, and instead it will be the one with the subtle makeover. 

