Famous Taiwanese bakery opening new Toronto location and giving out free croissants

Who doesn't love free food? Especially when it's buttery and flakey indulgent croissants filled with decadent flavours.

Hazukido specializes in fresh-baked croissants using techniques and ingredients from Europe and Japan and they will be offering free croissants to the first batch of customers at their new location this week.

The first fifty customers who show up at their new store at First Canadian Place on June 24 will receive a free croissant and cold brew coffee and the following fifty customers will receive a BOGO buy one get one croissant deal.

Their free croissant deal is applicable on menu items up to a $4.95 value, including their famous salted egg yolk croissant, deluxe chocolate, or their torched butter garlic croissant.

This is Hazukido's second store. When the original location at 595 Bay St. opened last year there were lineups to get inside for days.