Popular Toronto cafe just got a rebrand and is celebrating with free coffee next week

One of Toronto's most popular coffee shops is about to get a brand new look - though it may be a look that many people recognize.

Te Aro in Leslieville will be celebrating its relaunch after undergoing some major renovations and changing its name to align with the rest of the Pilot Coffee Roasters locations throughout the city.

Te Aro began 12 years ago as the original café and roastery that spawned a number of spinoff Pilot Coffee Roasters locations.

Until now, the original coffee shop kept its name, but has decided that a brand new look and relaunch is the perfect time to align the brand with its seven other locations.

To celebrate, the 983 Queen East coffee shop will be giving away free coffee to anyone who stops by to check out the new look. The promotion will begin on Monday June 14 when the reopening begins and last until closing on Tuesday.

"It's now going to have a very similar look and feel to what you may see from our Ossington cafe or other locations around the city," Marketing Manager Trevor Walsh told blogTO.

"Everything else reminas the same. Same crew, same coffee, just bringing it in line with our other cafes."

Due to COVID restrictions, Te Aro and its Pilot Coffee Roasters locations have enforced a three person capacity limit inside.

Restrictions will continue to be in place for the time being during the relaunch, so the hope is customers eager to see the new design and grab their free coffee can be patient, safe, and respectful of others.