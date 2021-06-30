Popular restaurant that closed during pandemic has reopened in new Toronto location

One Toronto restaurant that permanently closed during the pandemic has reopened in a brand new location.

County General was a fixture serving brunch, fried chicken and lots of bourbon on Queen West for a decade.

They announced in November 2020 that they'd be closed at that location for the forseeable future but that their other new North York location was open for takeout.

The restaurant's posts on Instagram between November 2020 and February 2021 were scattered, but then on June 19 the restaurant posted announcing that they had permanently moved to their new North York location and that the Queen location was permanently closed.

County General confirmed with blogTO that the Queen location closed due to severe profit loss during the pandemic.

The new North York location is less of a rock-and-roll hangout like the old spot and more of a sports bar at 5600 square feet, with new food and drinks joining the restaurant's signature dishes on the menu. Their patio is currently open for service.