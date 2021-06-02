Pick-your-own strawberries at Ontario farms opens for the season this month

Pick-your-own strawberries season is opening at Ontario farms this month, and it's a great distanced outdoor activity that also happens to be super delicious.

The Downey's strawberry picking season in Caledon will open in late June, with some COVID restrictions. They're not allowing people to bring their own containers or do any sampling, and they won't be offering their usual wagon rides. They operate on a first come, first served basis.

Reesor's on Elgin Mills Rd. in Markham opens for strawberry picking late June 2021, and they're doing pre-purchased time slots, assigned rows and putting markers in the field to keep everything safe. You won't be allowed to bring your own basket or do any sampling, but when you get home you'll have a bucket's worth of fresh berries.

Similarly, Stonehaven Farms in Campbellville is doing pick-your-own strawberries on a walk-in basis only. Buy small two-pound baskets or large four-pound baskets before entering the field, or if you're not in the picking mood you can always grab some of their fresh, ready-picked strawberries.

Organics Farm in Markham will provide you with a two-litre container for strawberry picking so you can grab all the berries you can handle without using your own basket. Their season for picking begins around June 20.

Pick-your-own strawberries starts at Applewood Farm Winery around mid to late June. Located in Seagrave, they offer several varieties of strawberries for picking.

Andrews Farm Market in Milton is starting up pretty early around June 12 if you're eager to get your strawberry picking on.

And after we've been cooped up all winter, who isn't?

