solato toronto

New gelato business in Toronto targeted with negative reviews because it's from Israel

Eat & Drink
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new gelato business, celebrating opening its first shop in Toronto, is being targeted with negative reviews because it is from Israel.

Solato, a gelato company from Israel opened in Stackt just a few days ago, and shortly after a story was posted to blogTO, a negative review campaign started.

The brand started in Israel in Tel Aviv and Ma'alot, and has another location in Canada in Montreal. They serve made-to-order gelato using eco-friendly capsules.

Shortly after the blogTO story was posted there were calls to give the new business negative reviews on Google and boycott it.

"Go on their Google reviews and put 1 star," wrote one person on Twitter followed by #FreePalestine and #BoycottIsrael.

Another person called for a boycott.

The call seems to have prompted a handful of negative comments and low stars — although it is unclear how many are linked to the campaign. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 11 one-star reviews but that was balanced out by 15 four-star reviews.

Solato did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

As soon as the negative reviews went up so too did those supporting the new gelato spot.

Incidents of anti-Semitic hate have been on the rise following the Israeli–Palestinian conflict this spring.

This month, hate symbols were found painted on chairs in a Toronto park.

Lead photo by

Solato 

