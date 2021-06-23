Israeli company known for its gelato capsules opens first Toronto location

The first Toronto location of an Israeli gelato capsule company has opened its doors at the city's shipping container market.

Stackt just became home to Solato this week, a concept that serves made-to-order gelato using eco-friendly capsules.

The brand started out in Israel in Tel Aviv and Ma'alot, and has another location in Canada in Montreal.

Recyclable capsules are placed into a Keurig-like machine that pumps out fresh gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt that's free of preservatives and artificial ingredients chilled to the perfect temperature in less than a minute, with flavours like Amarena cherry.

It can apparently even do iced coffee and frozen drinks.

The concept is also supposed to be eco-friendly because of the energy it saves by only needing to chill the frozen gelato once right before serving, instead of needing to keep it chilled during transportation and storage.

Their products also require less packaging, and the packaging can be reused as a serving bowl before recycling.

By NewDealDesign, the sleek Toronto space at Stackt has an elegant textured bar with a wraparoud plexiglass barrier.